KARACHI - Police Friday registered a case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London chief Altaf Hussain and an editor of the local daily Urdu newspaper for publishing MQM-London chief’s statement in the newspaper.

An FIR No 56/18 under Sections 123 A/34, 11 (w) of the Anti-Terrorism Act was registered on behalf of a citizen, namely Nisar Ali Khan against MQM-L chief Altaf Hussain and an editor of the local daily Urdu newspaper – Daily Aman. In the FIR, the complainant told the police that the local newspaper in its March 3rd publications had published the statement based on hate speech with picture of the Altaf Hussain in the newspaper.

On duty police officer, Muhammad Waheed confirmed the registration of the FIR saying that a case has been registered and no arrest was made while further investigation was underway.

In 2015, the Lahore High Court (LHC) banned the broadcast of images and speeches of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain across all electronic and print media.