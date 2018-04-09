Share:

rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Arts Council will arrange a Chief Minister Talent Hunt Craft Competition on 14th April 2018 to promote and patronize local artisans of Rawalpindi division, informed RAC spokesman on Friday.

He said the registration process has begun and will continue till 11th April. The age for participation will be 45 years to accommodate maximum artisans, he said. Students from schools, colleges and universities will also be eligible for participation. The artisans from district Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal will participate and will win cash prizes and certificates. The winners will also participate in the all Punjab Craft competition in Lahore, he said.