Vivo unveils all-new ‘V9’

LAHORE (PR): Vivo celebrated the launch of its all-new V9 smartphone at a local hotel the other day, featuring a FullViewTM Display and 90% screen-to-body ratio that delivers AI-powered perfect shots. More than a 1000 people from different walks of life, including Vivo’s valuable partners, media, social media influencers and key people from fashion industry attended this event.

The star of the night, V9 is designed to be an ultimate sleek and stylish smartphone that can always take the “perfect shot” and provide the “perfect view” through the power of AI.

Haier ranked as #1 brand in connected ACs market

LAHORE (PR): Euromonitor, the world’s most authoritative market research institution, in a worldwide survey, has named Haier the top global brand in connected air conditioners. According to Euromonitor’s evaluation criteria, connected air conditioners are air conditioners with built-in connectivity features to communicate with other appliances, devices, consumers, and loT (Internet of things) appliances.

This is the first authoritative, global research survey conducted in 46 countries and on 30 brands in the connected air conditioners.

Haier came out on top of all other competing brands with a remarkable share of 30.5% in the category. After naming Haier as the world’s top brand in home appliances, this is the second time that Euromonitor has named Haier as the global leader in connected air conditioner market.

Connected air conditioners include smart air conditioners, with integrated built in connectivity and requirelittle human intervention in sensing, analyzing and integrating with supporting online services

Haier air-conditioners are exported to 32 countries and regions, including the United States, Italy, France, Russia and India.

Changhong Ruba’s Smart DC Inverter refrigerators

LAHORE (PR): Changhong Ruba has introduced new range of Smart DC Inverter refrigerators with added cooling features. The launch ceremony took place here the other day. Changhong Ruba has set up a state-of-the-art factory in Pakistan for the manufacturing of refrigerators, air-conditioners, Smart TVs, LED TVs, water dispensers, microwave ovens, audio systems. Smart DC Inverter refrigerators’ features make them a higher cooling efficiency and low energy consumption refrigerators.

Changhong Ruba new range of refrigerators is a good addition in Pakistani market because consumers can buy latest technology refrigerators at affordable price and can also get better cooling efficiency along with saving on electricity bills. Changhong Ruba has distinguished itself by introducing direct cool refrigerators in two door & four door models with various sizes from medium to huge storage fridges.

Huawei unveils Y Series 2018

LAHORE (PR): It’s time for everyone to upgrade their lifestyles to the next level as Huawei has unveiled its spectacular line-up of HUAWEI Y Series 2018 in Pakistan. Calling it the ultimate upgrade, the HUAWEI Y Series features HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018, HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2018 and HUAWEI Y9 2018 on exciting price points. With the launch of HUAWEI Y Series 2018, the company aims to go full circle by bringing its flagship features to more people.

The HUAWEI Y Series 2018 is created for Generation Z – that is born and raised in the digital age. Gen-Z is youthful, energetic and highly tech-savvy. Technology is central to their lifestyles, but most of today’s flagship devices on the market are beyond their reach due to their high prices. The desire of Gen-Z consumers for affordably-priced quality smartphones created an unmet demand in the market, a demand Huawei is addressing with the new HUAWEI Y Series 2018.

The stellar range of HUAWEI Y Series 2018 was presented to the media at a gathering where Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group remarked: “Huawei prides itself in connecting the world through remarkable technological interventions. Our products are marvels of technology that offer unique, personalised innovations to consumers. With this aim in mind, we are introducing the HUAWEI Y Series 2018 – a revolution in entry-level smartphones. It offers our flagship smartphone features on some amazing prices enabling everyone to enjoy the ultimate Huawei experience!”

First beachfront housing project launched

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s first beachfront housing project has been launched in Gwadar. With surging real estate demand in Gwadar because of CPEC, a local company, Eiwan, launched Pakistan’s first beachfront, resort style housing project. Envisioned as a ‘resort style living’ community, this iconic project is nestled in between pristine beaches on one side and carved mountain ranges on the other.

“Eiwan is here to revolutionise and professionalise the real estate industry in Pakistan,” shared Faiz Kidwai, Chief Executive Officer, CG Holdings Private Limited.

Cheetay partners with McDonald’s, Pizza Hut

LAHORE (PR): Cheetay.pk has proved to become a dominant force and a major market player in the domain of logistics and delivery in Lahore. Starting from food delivery, they have expanded and diversified into an all-encompassing e-Commerce platform that delivers food from any restaurant to any destination in Lahore, OTC medicines from the best pharmacies, fresh and healthy homemade food that you can order at work and home (The Cheetay Tiffin) and very soon, Cheetay Books. Cheetay.pk recently added McDonald’s and Pizza Hut in their repertoire of restaurants and eateries to ensure people have access to brands that are ubiquitous and have tremendous demand.

For now they will be the official delivery partner for McDonald’s - Model Town Branch whereby they will provide free deliveries for all orders in the vicinity and surrounding areas. Secondly, the collaboration with Pizza Hut makes cheetay.pk their delivery partner for all its 18 branches in Lahore.