Pakistan is not a self-sustained country in wood-based products and expend billions of rupees on import of wood and wood-based products. Pakistan’s forest reserves are shrinking at a rate of one percent, which shall potentially have grave effects on the atmosphere in Pakistan. Unfortunately, Pakistan has highest deforestation rate in Asia.

Deforestation leads to tragic loss of countless plants and natural habitat for animals. Correspondingly the amount of carbon dioxide is increased that leads to global warming in the atmosphere which vandalize the ozone layer. Extensive deforestation can cause soil erosion, it can also cause reduction of rainfall or it leads to heavy flood causing hefty loss of life and property.

In order to save the environment and wildlife of our country, government should take a serious action and raise penalties for those who are involved in this activity.

ARWA ALI ASGHER,

Karachi, March 21.