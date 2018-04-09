Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-People from all walks of life including lawyers and ex-servicemen observed Kashmir Solidarity Day and condemned the use of brutal force and violence by the Indian army in Held Kashmir.

To this effect they held protest meetings and walks. Local leaders in their speeches highlighted the importance of resolving Kashmir issue for restoring peace in South Asia. They said Indian forces had been continuing brutalities and killing innocent Kashmiris for the last 70 years.

Thousand Kashmiris had been killed and large number of women raped. Hundreds of Kashmiris’ had lost their eyes to pellet gun firing by Indian state forces. Violations of human rights continue. But on this bloodshed and terrorism the world powers are silent.

They said Kashmir issue is a burning point in this region and if the issue is not settled peace will remain in danger.

They urged super powers of the world including India and USA to arrange plebiscite in Kashmir to enable Kashmiris to decide their fate through exercise of right to self-determination. They said they stand with Kashmiri freedom fighters in their struggle for liberating their land from Indians yoke

They said Indian army has turned Kashmir valley known as “paradise on earth” into hell by killing innocent Kashmiris just to silence their voice for freedom.

They urged the world human rights organisations to stop Indian forces from shedding human blood and committing deplorable atrocities on unarmed and peaceful protesters.