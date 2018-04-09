Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected most of the objections on the proposed delimitation of constituencies of district Shikarpur, Sindh.

A five-member ECP panel headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza announced its decision about objections relating to Shikarpur district and rejected most of the 22 objections regarding PS-7, 8 and 9 falling in the jurisdiction of NA-198 Shikarpur.

PPP central leader and former defence minister Aftab Shahban Mirani had filed the objections.

Later, the ECP panel took up hearing of objections relating to Swabi, Nowshera and Mansehra districts of KP. The decisions were reserved and expected to be announced on Monday.

The ECP has received 1,286 public complaints regarding the proposed delimitation of constituencies from the four provinces, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas.