Share:

OKARA-Two policemen along with two police volunteers were booked for allegedly murdering a farmer here the other day.

According to the FIR, a farmer namely Muzammil Wajhera was busy working in the field when he received a call on his cellphone to reach home at Fatooana village as some guests were waiting for him.

He, along with a cousin, Aftab, left for home on a motorbike. They were intercepted by some men in a car on the way to village. They shot at and injured Muzammil and then beat him severely. He was rushed to Gogera Basic Health Unit where the doctors referred him to Okara District Headquarters Hospital where he died. The suspects were identified as ASI Zulifqar, Constable Sharif and two police volunteers including Allah Waris. A case has been registered against them under section 302 and 34 of ppc. As many as 15 outlaws barged into a house, thrashed the family and made off with cash and other valuables for allegedly complaining to police against them here the other night.

Zahoor Ahmed, son of Sadiq, resident of Bambi Gashkori village was at his house along with other family members when 15 suspects including Tariq alias Tarqi, Arif, Adeel, Naveed and Zakir alias Zakri armed with weapons barged into the house and opened fire on them. Zahoor Ahmed sustained injuries in firing by the suspects. They thrashed the other family members and made off with jewellery, cash, a licensed gun and other valuables, threatening Zahoor with dire consequences if he tried to complain to police again. Okara Saddr police registered a case and were conducting raids for arrest of the suspects.