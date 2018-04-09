Share:

A star-studded event by Furor, leading clothing brand comprising of haute and high-street fashion for men, took place in collaboration with Quetta Gladiators at Lucky One Mall in Karachi.

This event was every cricket lover’s dream as they got an exclusive chance to meet the team of Quetta Gladiators. Some of the popular names that graced the event included Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rameez Raja, Moin Khan, Fakhir, Aima Baig, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Rahat Ali, and Umer Amin.

There were also a number of activities organized at the event along with various competitions that people actively took part in, and met their favorite cricket stars.

Fahad Dandia, Director Operations of FUROR stated, “We were overwhelmed by the public’s response at the event. We are strong supporters of local talent, and there is no better way to show this except collaborating with Quetta Gladiators, one of the best teams of PSL.”

Published in Young Nation Magazine on February 24, 2018