ISLAMABAD - After giving substantial relief in income tax rates to the people to become tax filers, the government has now decided to tighten the noose around the non-taxpayers to increase country’s revenue collection.

“We cannot offer further reduced income tax rates as announced by the prime minister other day to broaden the tax base of the country,” said an official of the FBR. He informed that govt would use technology to trace the non-taxpayers in the country. It would be difficult for the people now to remain non-taxpayer, he said.

Sharing details, the official said that government would utilize the data of tour operators, estate agents, mobile companies, utilities bills, private schools and others to identify the non-taxpayers. “It will be now be easy for the government to identify the non-taxpayers after Prime Minister announced that CNIC numbers would be made National Tax Number (NTN) numbers to monitor tax compliance of all citizens,” he added. “In this way, 120 million CNIC holders would become tax filers after filling a form”. By using the technology, the FBR would get details of people’s way of life simply by putting CNIC number in the system, which would show details of their utility bills, foreign trips, mobile bills and other expenditures.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday announced Economic Reforms Package by substantially reducing the income tax rates to broadening the extremely low tax base of the country. In Pakistan, only 1.2m people out of 207m population are filing income tax returns. In 1.2 million, 0.5 million people had paid no tax last year and only 0.7 million people are paying the income tax.

Under the Economic Reforms Package, there would be complete exemption of income tax on the annual income up to Rs1.2 million. There would be five percent income tax on income falling between Rs1.2 to Rs2.4 million annually. The government would charge 10 percent income tax on income between Rs2.4 to Rs4.8 million annual. Maximum percentage of 15 percent would be imposed on the income above Rs4.8 million per annum. “This is substantial reduction in the tax rate and there is now hope that the people will start paying taxes,” Prime Minister said.

The government would increase the tax rates for the non-taxpayers in the upcoming budget, which would be announced on April 27. “There is only one option for the non-taxpayers, to file their income tax returns,” the official said and added that government would facilitate the existing taxpayers in the budget, as there would be no additional taxation burden on them. It is worth mentioning here that incumbent government is increasing taxes for the non-taxpayers from last few years, which could not help to broaden the tax base of the country.