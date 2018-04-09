Share:

LAHORE - Residents of Tajpura Scheme, B Block, are facing problems in reaching mosque for prayers due to heaps of garbage outside Amna Mosque.

Local residents have urged Chairman of LSWMC Colonel (Retired) Mubahsir Javed to look into the matter. Lahore Solid Waste Management Company has been eye washing the public as well as the rulers by ensuring and focusing on cleanliness measures only in posh areas.

It is pertinent to note that LSWMC has raised the cleanliness budget from Rs3 billion to Rs16 billion.

The posh areas included Johar Town and Raiwind. The neglected areas includ Shadbagh, Wasanpura, Chah Meeran, Bund Road, Baghbanpura, Mughalpura, Salamatpura, Harbanspura, Tajbagh and northern areas of the city.