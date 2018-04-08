Share:

MULTAN-A massive blaze engulfed a five-storey departmental store in Cantonment area on Friday as a result of which grocery, clothes, electronics and other items worth millions were burnt to ashes, Rescue 1122 sources said.

The fire began at around 7:00 am and could not be put out till filing of the report despite hectic efforts by fire fighters. Jawans of Pak Army had reached the spot with heavy machinery and firefighting equipment.

Store owner Sheikh Ashfaq told media that apparently the fire started from the basement area and a short circuit caused the fire. On the other hand, police issued warning to the residents of adjoining houses and asked them to vacate their residences. Over 20 fire trucks and dozens of fighters took part in the operation but the fire could not be extinguished. No life loss was reported from the site.

MEETING: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to kick off a three-day visit to South Punjab from today. The PPP sources said that the party chairman will reach Multan on Saturday and visit different membership camps in the town. He will stay at newly built Bilawal House and he will carry out visits to other areas of South Punjab to step up membership drive. PPP local leadership claimed that a number of important leaders of other parties will announce joining PPP in presence of Bilawal.