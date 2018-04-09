Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has shown concern over the CDA Board’s recent approval for allocation of the entire I-17 sector for setting up a medical city as this sector was earmarked for development of an industrial estate in Islamabad.

The forum has called upon the CDA to restore sector I-17 as industrial sector in order to promote industrial activities in the region, according to a press release. Sheikh Amir Waheed, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that CDA had acquired 5000 kanals of land in I-17 for the development of industrial estate and had paid around Rs.7 billion for its acquisition while 3000 kanal more land was to be acquired in Noon Village for this project. However, after so much effort and progress, de-notifying I-17 as an industrial sector and allocating it for medical city was not a wise decision as it has created disappointment in the prospective investors of the region.

He said that in 2009 CDA, ICCI, Economic Reforms Unit of Finance Division and National Industrial Parks Development and Management Company of Punjab had held meetings to develop a new industrial estate in I-17 and public-private partnership model was also considered to execute this project. He said the business community of the federal capital was looking towards CDA to announce the development of new industrial estate in I-17, but the recent decision of CDA Board has dashed all their hopes.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that setting up medical city was a laudable step of the government as it would provide better health care facilities to the public. However, he said that I-17 was located at the border of Islamabad and it was more suitable for industrial estate. He urged that CDA should consider H-17 for medical city and restore I-17 as an industrial sector.

Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI said that current industrial areas in Islamabad including I-9, I-10 and Kahuta Industrial Estate have almost saturated. The plots available in these areas were priced so high that they were not affordable for potential investors. They urged the CDA Board to reconsider its decision and restore I-17 as industrial sector to encourage investment, promote industrialization, create jobs and improve exports of the region.

our staff reporter