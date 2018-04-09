Share:

Central Asian writers, artists to participate in Cultural Caravan: Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD: Artists and writers from central Asia would be invited to participate in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s Cultural Caravan 2018-19.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Syed Jamal Shah told APP that PNCA would soon announce Cultural Caravan for 2018-19. Talking to APP, DG PNCA said that CPEC Cultural Caravan has provided a platform where exchange of ideas, cultures and norms took place among people of opposing backgrounds, cultural norms and values.

He said that the joint artistic tour particularly helped pave way for the participants and in the long term general masses of both Pakistan and China to develop a strong bond based on cultural ideals.

“It has helped artists of both countries in attaining a better insight regarding the local culture, art and musical variety of Pakistan as well as China” he said.’ Jamal Shah said that art and culture are real face and introduction of any country and nation, adding that great nations always honour, value, preserve, promote and strengthen their art and culture.

He said that poets, scholars, writers, musicians, painters and artists are the real picture of any society.-APP

AIOU declares results of all programs

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Friday announced that all the results from Matric to PhD level of spring, 2017 session have been released and the aspiring candidates are eligible to take admission in the next program. The results have been placed on the University’s official website, a news release said. The download copies could be valid to apply for the admission. According to Controller Exams, the declared results include: twelve Ph.D, thirteen M.Phil, seventeen M.Sc, nine MA, MBA/MPA and M.Ed. The results of Matric, FA, BA, ATTC, PTC, CT, B.Ed and Diploma in Education have already been announced and placed at the website. The results were declared before closing of admissions’ date for the spring semester 2018. The last date for the ongoing admissions is April 16 with nominal late fee. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui has already advised the 44 regional offices all over the country to take all possible measures, assisting the applicants in the admission process.-APP

The students’ enrolment had been showing an upward trend in the recent years due to the revised admission policy that encourages the students to carry on their future study. The annual enrolment has already crossed 1.3 million. A number of steps were taken during the last three and half years, that brought about qualitative improvement in the University’s overall education system.