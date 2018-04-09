Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The 1st International Conference on Power, Energy and Smart Grid I will be held at the Mirpur University of Science & Technology on April 9.

It is being held to devise means, harmonious to the need of the modern era, to combat the growing energy crisis in various parts of the world with prime focus to successfully meet the future needs of power.

Senior Member of International Electrical and Electronics Engineering (SMIEEE) Anzar Mahmood said that the prime focus of the global moot will be to promote research in the area of power systems and energy to cope with the technological challenges, energy crisis and environmental issues.

President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan will inaugurate the moot.

Dr Anzar said that the conference received over 170 papers from 17 countries. After a rigorous and digital review process carried out by a panel of seasoned reviewers / experts from more than Eight countries, only 38 papers of high intellect have been entertained for oral presentation in the conference,” he said.

He hoped that the global moot will open new vistas for the participants and the presenters with a platform for sharing their ideas during the event with other researchers and scientists.