islamabad-A three-day Youth Carnival commenced at the Institute of Space Technology here on Thursday.

The event will continue till April 7 and it was one of the largest events nationwide featuring 70 different events with the participation of about 40 universities from all over Pakistan.

The carnival encompasses a diverse blend of events providing means of interest to a wide variety of people. The students are called upon to display their, oratory, planning, technical, artistic and cognitive skills while participating in various competitions. Such an activity of getting to know people from various parts of the country develops a broader vision and tolerance towards others.

The event started off with an elegant opening ceremony on April 5, Muhammad Jalil Aali (TI), famous poet, educationist and sociologist graced the occasion as chief guest. While addressing on the occasion, he said that co-curricular activities in educational institutions are very important. These activities help students to develop an understanding of human nature, how to lead, the dynamics of working in a team, motivating people and getting the maximum output from them.

He also emphasized on the importance of role models, how the virtues of fairness, politeness, integrity and honesty help in achieving the high standards in ones professional life. Head of Department of Student Affairs IST, Dr Najam Abbas also emphasized on the importance of co-curricular activities in building student personality and shaping up into responsible citizens. Engr. Ishaat Saboor Registrar IST was also present on the occasion.

Day 1 comprised of English and Urdu Declamations, Galactica, Environmental Solutions, Space Moot, Photo-story, IYC Flashback, Consulting Engineering, IYC Selfie, E- Poster, Bilingual Journalism, Bilingual Essay Writing, Bilingual Story Writing, Parliamentary Debates, DOTA-2, T-shirt Designing, Painting, Calligraphy, Glider, Bridge Structure Design, Drama, Mime, Digital Logic, Micro-controller program, Tennis, Table tennis, Basketball and Futsal.

Day 2 comprised of Qiraat and Hamd/Naat Competitions, Poetry and Bait Baazi, Extempore English and Urdu, Smart Innovation Challenge, Physics Expert, Air Crash Inquiries, CAD Modelling, DOTA 2, Water Para Project, Sketching and Visage Canvas, Egg Drop Competition, Recycle to Model, Circuit Debugging, Mathematical Hunt, Community Services Project Management, The Big Idea, IYC Selfie, Wall Graffiti, Gravity Vehicle, Wind Mill Challenge, Solo and Duet Singing, Solo and Group Dances, Speed Wiring, Line Following Error, Tennis, Table tennis, Basketball, Futsal, DJ Night.

Day 3 will include Overseer, Bilingual Journalism, DOTA2, Hydraulic Crane, Rubber Band Powered Car, Sketching and Visage Canvas displays. The event will conclude with a Prize Distribution Ceremony on April 7th, 2018 to acknowledge the winners of different competitions, and then a closing ceremony. The IST Youth Carnival 2018 started off successfully as an important platform for the university students from all across Pakistan to get to know each other, develop links that would pave a way for cooperation and collaboration in future.