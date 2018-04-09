Share:

LONDON:- Jamie Lawson has released his brand new single ‘Fall Into Me’ after being announced as the support act for Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour. The singer/songwriter - who brought out his latest album #Happy Accidents’ in September - has unveiled the track after being confirmed as the support act for the ‘Perfect’ hitmaker’s upcoming run on the road across the UK and Europe. The track comes hot on the heels of the exciting announcement that Jamie, 42, will be playing on Ed’s 46-date tour alongside ‘Rockabye’ star Anne-Marie.