KARACHI - The Pashtun Qaumi Jirga (PQJ) has announced holding public rallies on Sunday in various parts of the city against former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar and his entire team for conducting fake encounter and killing Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The PQJ was established by people belonging to the Mehsud tribes in Karachi following the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in an alleged encounter conducted on January 13, in Shah Latif locality.

This was decided during a meeting held at Sohrab Goth on Super Highway which was attended by large number of Jirga senior representatives including Haji Karam Ali Khan, Haji Gul, Haji Mehmood Khan Mehsud and Shamsur Rehman as well as representatives from the various Pashtun communities and civil societies. The leaders of the grand Jirga decided to hold public rallies in parts of the city on Sunday. Besides holding rallies, the Jirga members also announced to stage a protest outside the Karachi Press Club.

The leaders of the Jirga announced that the participants of the public rallies would reach the Karachi Press Club at around 3pm where they will stage a protest against the SSP Anwar and his team. “Our demand is to treat SSP Anwar like other criminals,” they added.

Sindh government and other organisations should stop supporting him,” the Jirga members told the participants of the meeting. “We will continue to stage protests and hold public rallies if our demands are not fulfilled or the promises by government and the law enforcement agencies regarding the justice are not fulfilled,” they added.

A five member of JIT headed by Additional IG Sindh Aftab Pathan is investigating the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud while the SSP Anwar is already in the custody of the JIT officials since SSP Anwar surrendered himself at the Supreme Court about two weeks ago.

However, SSP Rao Anwar’s police party comprised on at least 13 cops who now have been dismissed from service remained in hiding since controversy arose against them following the killing of a South Waziristan youngster Naqeebullah Mehsud’s killing in a fake encounter along with three others in Shah Latif locality on January 13, as what earlier the former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar had claimed that the four associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State were killed during an encounter with the police.

A murder case against them is already registered at the Sacchal police station on behalf of the Naqeebullah Meshud’s family.

It’s worth mentioning here that the court has sent the former SSP Malir and encounter specialist Rao Anwar on 30 days remand while police high ups shifted the accused in Malir Cant area where he was residing.

