KARACHI - Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said that we may only become a developed nation by adopting the system comprised justice and fairness. We must promote national thinking keeping aside our personal differences; we need to take major measures to eliminate sectarianism, terrorism, social injustice and discrimination from our society. We all are a part of this society.

He was expressing his views at a seminar entitled “Know your Rights” organised by UoK, Management Consultancy and Training Services and APSAA at Arts Auditorium.

Former IG Sindh Niaz A Siddiki said that change is brought by minority not majority, then majority follows the minority. If someone files a complaint against anyone, it’s the duty of the complainant to prove his allegations but unfortunately in our system, enquiries are started once a complaint is received. You cannot forcefully take confessions from a accused.

“It is quite common to observe, when someone is arrested, the next news comes that the accused has confessed many crimes, the question is in front of whom the accused has confessed those crimes, you have to prove a crime with evidences in a court of law. You can’t give more than one punishment on a single crime””, he added.

Human Rights Expert Fauzia Tariq while expressing her views thanked the support of KU VC Dr Khan and Director ISHU KU Prof Dr Bilquees Gul.

“A responsible citizen must be aware of his/her rights, they must protect their own rights and as well as others. We must stand up for the weaker ones and humanity. The process of change starts from an individual then it spreads in the whole society. Laws against crimes over Domestic violence, honor killings, child marriage and sexual violence are now a part of our constitution and its punishments are also there”.

While giving the example of incidents of Kasur and Sialkot, Fauzia added that we must create awareness of human rights and social media is a great tool in this regard to protect human rights.

DIG CIA Dr Amin Yousufzai said that we have the police law which was enforced in 1861 by the British government and even at that time, it was not considered in accordance with human rights. We inherited the same law of 1861 on our independence in 1947 and failed to change it till date.

“We often heard complaints about police officials but the public must continue delivering their complaints to us and know your rights”, he added.

Chairman APSAA Major (r) Munir Ahmed said that private security guards are there to protect your rights and counter crimes. They do lack in some areas but we are trying to improve. A private security company is registered after a complete process. Our youth is our greatest asset and they have a great role to play in our prosperity.