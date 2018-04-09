Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu Kashmir observed Friday as Kashmir Solidarity Day to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir in their just and principle struggle for freedom.

The entire liberated territory of AJK was echoed with the slogans of ‘Long Live Pakistan’, ‘Long Live Kashmir Freedom Struggle”, Long Live freedom-loving brethren of occupied Jammu & Kashmir’, ‘Pakistan Say Rishta Kiyaa – La Ilaha Illalah’ and “’Down with – Indian Imperialism” and ‘Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan’ during the day-long gatherings and rallies.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in response to the call made by the federal cabinet of Pakistan for countrywide observance of the day to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Elaborated programmes were chalked out by the AJK government – with the coordination of all segments of the local population including political, religious, social, business, legal, media, students circles to commemorate the day to reiterate full solidarity, with a renewed spirit and pledge, with the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for the liberation of the motherland from 71-year-long forced and unlawful Indian colonial rule.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day especially strongly condemned recent fresh spree of state terrorism in violence unleashed by the Indian occupying forces under the draconian and black laws, including Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), Special Powers Act (SPA) and TADA, imposed by Indian in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in the wake of the continued unabated and coercive tactics and repeated abortive attempts to overcome the fast-rising Kashmiris struggle for freedom from India’s forced and unlawful rule.

Major Kashmir Solidarity Day rally was held in the State’s capital town to reassure full solidarity to the entire freedom-loving population of occupied Jammu Kashmir that they were not alone in these hours of trial. It vehemently condemned the last Sunday planned Shopian and Annantnag genocide of the innocent Kashmiris at the hands the Indian occupying forces in the two districts of the bleeding occupied valley. At least 18 Kashmiri youth were gunned down and over 300 others were wounded in fake encounters by the Indian occupying troops besides ruthless firing on the mammoth rallies following the Sunday bloodshed of the innocent Kashmir in two districts.

In Mirpur, a mammoth protest rally of thousands of people belonging to all walks of life was taken out from district court premises under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all social, political, governmental, non-governmental and private public representative organizations.

Wearing black bands around their arms to condemn Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, AJK Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture Ch Saeed led the rally which passed through various city streets and turned into a protest congregation at central Shaheed chowk.

Addressing the rally, speakers said the day is reiteration of the fact that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Jammu Kashmir beat in unison and our Kashmiri brethren fighting for the liberation of the motherland could not be left at the mercy of India.

They said that in the light of recent decision of the central cabinet of Pakistan, AJK government had also decided to observed Kashmir Solidarity Day across the state and other parts of the country.

They said that Kashmir freedom movement has entered the decisive stage of the history despite the volley of state terrorism and violence and human rights abuses unleashed by the Indian occupying forces in the held valley.

India, they said, was ruthlessly using the latest means of brutalities and state violence through black laws including the massive use of pallet guns leaving thousands of innocent Kashmiris blind and disabled. He said that continued criminal silence of the world conscience over the mass human rights abuses in the burning occupied valley was highly regrettable.

They said that observance of the day would, indeed, be the strong source of encouragement and expression of unity, integrity and cohesion with the freedom-loving people of occupied Jammu Kashmir with the assurance of the fact that they were not alone in their just and principle struggle for freedom.

They declared that the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are all them to bring the freedom struggle to its logical end. They also paid glorious tributes to the valiant Kashmiri youths for giving supreme sacrifices of their precious lives in the Indian occupied State for the noble cause of Kashmir.

They thanked the government of Pakistan for its unequivocal political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris struggle for their right to self-determination. They told the national and international media to expose the brutal face of India in occupied Kashmir.

Through various resolutions, the rally called for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir

Through another resolution, the rally strongly condemned the killing of 18 of innocent Kashmiri youth besides injuring of hundreds of others in Shopian, Annantnag and other Districts in occupied Kashmir in fake encounters by the Indian troops last Sunday. Meanwhile, AJK government has decided to hold an all parties conference on Saturday to give a strong message to India to desist from the reign of terror and state violence in occupied valley.