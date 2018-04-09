Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that people of Occupied Kashmir are writing with their blood a new history of freedom and survival against the Indian atrocities.

“Kashmiris will certainly succeed in their just struggle for the right to self-determination and their bravery against the Indian brutalities in the Occupied Valley. The Pakistani government as well as people always raised their voice against the worst violations of human rights and state-sponsored brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir. In fact, refusing to grant right to self-determination to Kashmiris shows weaknesses in moral, diplomatic and political behaviours,” the chief minister said.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Friday, the chief minister said that Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of the partition of subcontinent. Kashmiris are rightful to ask this question to the world community that why are they being continuously deprived of their basic rights according to the charter of United Nations. The just solution of core issue of Kashmir is essential to benefit from natural and human resources of South Asia, he said. Continued deprivation of Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination and India’s state terrorism and atrocious occupation is highly condemnable, he said.

Shehbaz said that solution of Kashmir issue is essential in the light of UN resolutions for durable peace in the region. On this day, he said, the nation stands by their Kashmiri brothers. “I pay tributes to the brave struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination,” Shehbaz said. He laid stress on the world community and human rights bodies to play their role to stop the worst cruelties meted out to Kashmiris by the Indian forces. The international conscience will have to be awakened with regard to Kashmir, as unarmed Kashmiri people cannot be deprived of their basic right to freedom. He said the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to wishes and desires of Kashmiris. He said the PML-N government effectively projected the Kashmir cause at national and international forums during its tenures and added that the Kashmir issue will have to be resolved through dialogue for durable peace in the region and to ensure progress and prosperity of the Kashmir people. “Today, we will have to tell our Kashmiri brethren that they are not alone in their struggle and Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris, he concluded.

People and the Punjab government yesterday showed a complete solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ministers and officers attended various meetings with black ribbons on their arms against cruelties of Indian armed forced in Occupied Kashmir.

Along with chief minister, provincial ministers, chief secretary and other secretaries wore black ribbons in the meetings at Chief Minister’s House.

Also, Mayor of Slough, UK, Ishrat Naz Shah called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday. On the occasion, different matters, including Pakistan-UK relations and overseas Pakistanis, came under discussion.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that a healthy life is the greatest blessing of Allah Almighty. In his message issued here on World Health Day, the chief minister said provision of quality healthcare facilities to people is the top-most priority of the government and general public is being returned their rights in shape of resources worth billions of rupees to improve the healthcare sector.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair also called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday and discussed different matters of mutual interest as well as political situation in the country.

Separately, a high-level delegation of General Electric Company called on Shehbaz here yesterday. The delegation was led by CEO of gas power system Muhammad Ali. Chief Technology Officer Mr. Andrew John Lammas attended the meeting from the USA through Skype.