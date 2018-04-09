Share:

islamabad-National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage will host a “Lok Virsa Open Mic” event; it is the first step to discover melodious voices of the residents.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP on Friday that Lok Virsa Open Mic would soon resume weekly auditions in search of new talent.

He said that all those who think they have the talent of singing could contact us, adding that Lok Virsa wants to facilitate and promote good singers.

“We want to reclaim our creative spaces and bring back creative expression into our lives,” he said.

The official said that every Thursday, a committee would have auditions at Lok Virsa and every Sunday there would be an open mic performance of those accepted in the auditions at Lok Khaba, Lok Virsa’s food court.

Naeem Fatima is the coordinator for the program. Lok Virsa started this program to provide a platform to the emerging singers from all genres.

The idea was to promote those who are eager to sing but do not have an opportunity or proper platform.

Not only certificates were distributed among the singers but they were also provided the opportunity to sing at different forums. The panel of judges consisted of Dr Abrar Umer, Tariq Mehmood and Ahmed Niazi.The programme helps promote those who are eager to sing but they lack a proper or available platform to perform.