KARACHI - Man killed his cousin over a petty dispute here in the remits Baldia Town police station on Friday.

Police said that Zafar Baloch and his cousin Shakir Baloch were collided over some petty issue at his residence located Kumahwada, Baldia Town 3, where Shakir brought a knife and stabbed his cousin multiple times.

Shakir managed to flee from the scene while the body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy. Area police registered the case while trying to arrest the culprit.

Meanwhile, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 38 accused persons involved in various sort of criminal activities.

Police said that the accused persons arrested were including 23 gamblers. Sharafi Goth police arrested five accused persons including Naeem, Faiz, Nadeem, Riaz and Yousaf while recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes and robberies. Korangi police arrested another street criminal Salman Rasheed while recovered weapons from his possession.

Jackson police arrested two gamblers in raid conducted in Kimari Area. The accused persons including Ejaz and Hussain were running a den in the locality.

Defense police arrested accused persons Naseeb Zada and Shafqat while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of robberies and other criminal activities.

Sohrab Goth police arrested two accused persons Nawaz and Nasir while recovered weapons from their possession.

Aziz Bhatti police arrested three drug paddlers including Rasheed, Faiz and Gulzar while recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

Memon Goth police arrested at least 17 gamblers while recovered stuff used in the gambling and money from their possession.

Tipu Sultan, Risala and Kalri police also claimed to have arrested six accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

On the other side, Mari Time Security agency arrested at least 14 accused persons and sized boat in raid conducted in Pakistani territorial borders while recovered billion of rupees drugs from the boat.