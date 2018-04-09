Share:

rawalpindi-Managing Director Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan hosted a meeting on tourism cooperation and a dinner in honour of a 6-member high-level delegation from Tajikistan at a local hotel.



The Tajik delegation was led by Head of the Department on Analysis and Foreign Policy Perspectives of the Centre for Strategic Research Tajikistan Hakim Abdulohi Rahnamo. The MD welcomed the delegation on arrival at Flashman’s Hotel. On this occasion, the hotel was decorated with colourful banners, balloons and flags. Traditional dance and folk music programs were also presented, informed PTDC spokesman on Friday.



The MD said Pakistan and Tajikistan have long-term and Muslim-brotherly relations established since a long time. The visit of this delegation will further strengthen the ties between the two countries. Tajik airline’s request for operation of flights from Dushanbe to Islamabad is under consideration and for the purpose; Prime Minister’s advisor on aviation has already been requested for the support. He added that Visa on Arrival Facility will be introduced for group tourists for more countries and investment opportunities / projects for joint venture in Tourism & Hospitality sector of Pakistan will be shared among potential investors of Tajikistan. To foster the process, cooperation among national tourism agencies, as well as private sector companies and provincial tourism organizations be encouraged. He recommended that fully sponsored scholarship opportunities should be offered to youth in undergraduate / graduate degree in tourism and hospitality and Central Asian Countries help Pakistan in removal of negative travel advisories issued by Western Media. Pakistan is completely safe and secure as a tourism destination for tourists from all over the world. We have opened our doors for tourists from around the world to come and enjoy our hospitality, see and believe that we have the most of nature blessed treasures spread all over Pakistan. MD further added that Development of Road Link and operation of direct flights by National Airlines between Pakistan and Central Asian Republics is also essential for increasing tourist flow



Ambassador of Tajikistan Jononov Sherali, said that the in order to strengthen the tourism relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, an establishment of a working group on tourism is already under consideration. Once names of the members are nominated by Pakistan, the working group will start functioning. PTDC and Tajikistan’s National Tourism Institutes can sign an agreement on cooperation in tourism sector, which will help boosting tourism of both countries.



The head of Tajik delegation Hakim Abdulohi Rahnamo said that entering in to agreement on tourism cooperation will definitely increase tourist flow between the two brotherly countries. Since its independence in 1991, Tajikistan has developed its tourist industry within a span of only 5 years. The hospitality of Pakistani people is unforgettable. Tajikistan’s government will offer sponsored training programs in the tourism sector for youth. The road link and flights will ensure increased flow to both the countries.



Other members of the delegation included Head of the Department on Social Sciences Problem Studies Of the Center for Strategic Research Kurbonov Abdurahmon Sherovich, Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Mr. Abdurahmonov Marufjon, Deputy Director of the Institute of Economics and Demography of the Academy of Sciences Mirsaidov Abror and Akbarov Akramhoja, Media Executive from National Information Agency of Tajikistan