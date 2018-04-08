Share:

SIALKOT-Despite the passage of 10 days, no arrest has so far been made in the murder case of Sambrial based journalist Zeeshan Ashraf Butt as accused are politically influential.

Since the brutal murder of the Correspondent of Nawa-i-Waqt on March 27, the Begowala police could only seal the offices of the Union Council Begowala now could arrest UC secretary Jamil. SHO Imran Sultan told the newsmen that the main reason behind the brutal murder was an old political rivalry.

The police had registered a murder case against Imran Aslam Cheema and his four companions.

Later, the police added the clause of 7-ATA of Anti Terrorism Act in this murder case. The protesting journalists have demanded immediate transfer of Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan from Sialkot and immediate suspension of DSP Sambrial Muhammad Waqar Azeem and the SHO.

On the other hand, the hearing of the murder case will begin at Lahore registry of the Supreme Court of Pakistan today.

A two-member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan led by the Chief Justice Mian Nisar Saqib will hear the murder case.

Earlier, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo-moto notice of the brutal murder and he had sought a detailed report from Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz and Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan.

Now, the senior police officials will appear before the Lahore registery of Supreme Court of Pakistan with complete official record and development in the murder case.

In Sialkot, despite the repeated contacts made by the local journalists, the local senior police officials were reluctant to tell anything regarding delay in the arrest of the accused. In village Begowala, the grieved family demanded the early justice.