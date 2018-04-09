Share:

NARC introduces new wheat, banana verities

ISLAMABAD (APp): National Agriculture Research Center has introduced three high-yielding wheat and four banana varieties in order to produce exportable surplus and ensure food safety and security of the country. Additionally, the research institute has also developed three new varieties of potatoes and developed a gene bank comprising upon over 36,000 germplasms of different crops to produce seed varieties to enhance per acre crop output in the country, said Director General National Agriculture Research Center Dr Ghulam M Ali. Briefing the media about the progress and development made so far in research and development fields, he said that due to scientific research country was surplus in all cereal food crops including wheat, rice, maize, sugarcane and all other seasonal fruits and vegetables. He said besides providing technical assistance to thousands of farmers, about 32,000 tons of canola hybrid seed were distributed among the farmers to increase oil seed production in the country and saving the foreign exchange reserves spent on the import of the commodity.

He informed that the research center in collaboration with international development partners and agencies had prepared disease resistant, drought resilient seed varieties of wheat and hybrid rice and cotton to enhance the their yield and increase the farm income.

Several steps have been taken in order to introduce climate smart agriculture technologies to minimize the cost of inputs and maximize output in the country and make many interventions in different fields by engaging the farming community to adopt these interventions, he added.

He said that besides dissemination of research results to end users, about 35 researchers have completed their Phd programme, 154 M Phil and about 500 students were on internship.

He said that NARC in collaboration with the private sector has also introduced high efficiency solar irrigation technologies for small and large land holdings across the country.

Pak delegation concludes Belarus visit

KARACHI (PR): A four-member delegation has concluded a visit to Belarus. This delegation was a follow up of negotiations made under Belarus-Pakistan Textile Forum “BELTEXLEGPROM 2017”. The delegation comprised of three government officials, one each from Commerce Division, Textile Division and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and one representative from textile sector. The delegation met with the Belarusian Deputy Ministry of Industry, Belarusian Chamber of Commerce & Industry and representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During this visit, Pakistan has included pharmaceutical and IT products along with textile made products for possible trade opportunities in Belarus. Belarus is producing world class woolen products which are in demand in the Pakistani market. There are opportunities for exporters from both countries to establish joint ventures as Belarus manufacturing units are highly sophisticated and state of the art.

In order to enhance the bilateral trade ties between the two countries, further deliberations are expected to be held in the next session of Joint Economic Cooperation of Pakistan and Belarus scheduled in November 2018.

Global food price index rises for 2nd consecutive month: UN

UNITED NATIONS (APP): Global food prices rose for the second consecutive month with the index for these commodities averaging 172.8 points in March, 1.1 per cent higher than in February, the United Nations food security agency announced Friday. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the rise was driven by "robust increases" in the prices of cereals (165.6 points) and dairy products (197.4 points), averaging 2.7 per cent and 3.3 per cent higher, respectively, than their prices the previous month.Wheat prices increased mostly on weather worries, including prolonged dryness in the United States of America and cold wet conditions in parts of Europe. Similarly, maize, another major cereal, saw its prices rise on back of strong global demand and deteriorating crop prospects also in Argentina. FAO said it also anticipates that 2018 world maize and wheat production could decline based on early forecasts.

Worldwide wheat output could drop to 750 million tonnes, about 1 per cent below its near-record level of the previous year.

In 2017, worldwide cereal production, including wheat, hit a record level, up 33 million tonnes from 2016, to nearly 2,646 million tonnes globally.

Price indices for sugar and vegetable oils, however, recorded declines in March, averaging 186 points and 156.8 points, respectively. The meat price index (169.8 points) remained almost unchanged from February.

Russia mulls settlements for oil in national currencies with Turkey, Iran

MOSCOW (Xinhua/APP): Russia is examining the possibility of settlements in national currencies for oil supplies, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday. "There is a common understanding that we need to move towards the use of national currencies in the settlements," TASS news agency quoted Novak as saying. "This applies to Turkey and Iran," he added, without disclosing when such settlements could begin. Generally, oil is priced and traded in U.S. dollars. In February, Iran's Petroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that Tehran had signed a contract with Moscow to export three million barrels of crude oil to Russia every month and the settlements would be made in euros. Russia is one of the main suppliers of crude oil to Turkey. Novak was part of the delegation, which accompanied Russian President Vladimir Putin on his visit to Ankara earlier this week, where Putin met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.