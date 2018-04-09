Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has imposed ban on plastic which is non-degradable while warned up to three years imprisonment for those violating the rule including all manufacturers, sellers, distributors, retailers and shopkeepers.

The decision has been taken following the Sindh Provincial Assembly passed Sindh Environmental Protection (SEP) Act 2014, after the 18th amendment in the constitution and notified with rules & regulation.

The Section 14 sub Section (3) of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 describes “No person shall import, manufacture, stockpile, trade, supply, distribute or sale any scheduled plastic which is non-degradable. The scheduled plastic products must be Oxo-biodegradable and the pro degradant use must be approved by the agency or any other department or agency and in such manner as prescribed.”

It is worth mentioning here that the usage of non-degradable plastic product is dangerous to the human health and life. The dangerous gases (Furan & Diorins) used to the generated due to burning of non-degradable plastic bags which causes cancer and many other fatal diseases, therefore import, manufacturing, sales, distribution, retailing have been banned under the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 and Sindh prohibition of non-degradable plastic product (Manufacturing, Sales & Usage) Rules 2014.

It is therefore, acquainted to all manufactures, sellers, distributors, retailers and shopkeepers that Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 and Sindh prohibition of non-degradable plastic product (Manufacturing, Sales & Usage) Rules 2014 specifically ban use of such non-degradable plastic products. In case of failure to comply with the SEP Act 2014 and its rules, the manufactures, sellers, distributors, retailers and shopkeepers shall be punished with fine and imprisonment for a term that may extend up to three years.

It is further to appeal to the respectable public that they must not use this non-degradable plastic bags because it is dangerous to environment and cause serve health hazards.

OUR STAFF REPORTER