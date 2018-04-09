Share:

KASUR-With summer setting in, the Lesco has started conducting hours-long loadshedding. It has put a question mark on the government’s tall claims of ‘no loadshedding’ in 2018. A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that power supply remains suspended for 18 hours in rural areas. It has affected the local powerloom industry. It has given rise to the unemployment in the district. Hundreds of the powerloom workers have been rendered jobless. The social and political figures of Kasur demanded the government ensure an early end to prolonged loadshedding.

ROBBED

Two local politicians including Sardar Amjad Tufail and Sardar Arshad Tufail were robbed of cash and other valuables on Ferozepur Road near Rehmanpura. According to Mustafabad police, Amjad and Arshad were on the way back home from political campaign in Katlohi Kalan. Near Rehmanpura, two dacoits intercepted them and robbed them of Rs20,000 and a rifle. Mustafabad police registered a case.

In another incident, a loader vehicle driver namely Imran was on the way when he was intercepted by two dacoits who robbed him of Rs40,000 and fled. Phoolnagar Saddr police were investigating.

INJURED

Two persons were injured in a clash over monetary issue at Bhamba Kalan. According to Kot Radha Kishan police, suspect Akhtar along with accomplices opened fire on Faqir Hussain and Ghulam Hussain over a monetary issue. They were injured and were rushed to hospital. The police launched investigation. On the other hand, four persons including a nine-year-old student were injured in two traffic accidents. Waheedul Hassan, 9, was injured after being hit by a car at Sheikham in Sarai Mughal police precincts. Three persons including Ahsan, Mansha and Riaz Ahmed were injured in collision between two motorbikes at Kot Bhera, Chunian Saddr. They were had been rushed to Chunian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.