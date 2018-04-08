Share:

ISLAMABAD - A serious criminal negligence has been seen on part of the Passport Office as the Federal Investigation Agency in an inquiry report has pointed out that over 47, 000 officers concealed their government service while obtaining passports.

FIA Director-General Bashir Memon in a report submitted to the Supreme Court has held that 47, 561 officers had not declared their government service in their passports. The FIA has reached this conclusion with the help of a database of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Though the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports conducts a short interview before issuing a passport to any citizen of Pakistan and it has also direct access to the NADRA database, it has no mechanism to check if any government official is concealing his service while getting his/her passport. It has also ignored the fact that concealment government job while getting a passport is a crime under the law.

A senior FIA official explained that if any government officer conceals his/her government service in the passport, he/she did not need a mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from his/her department, required to furnish with the immigration authorities, before flying abroad. He said that most government officers did not declare their service in passports as they used to fly abroad without intimating their respective departments. He also said that former SSP Malir Rao Anwar who is facing an alleged murder case was nabbed by the immigration staff at the Islamabad airport as he had no NOC while his passport mentioned his government service. DG Passport Ishrat Ali was not available for comments on the issue, as according to a senior officer of Passport Office, he never interacts with the media.

The senior officer while replying the queries of The Nation said that if somebody did not voluntarily disclose his profession, the passport authorities have no mechanism to detect if he was government servant or not. The officer, who wished anonymity, however, declined to comment when asked why the Passport Office did not form a mechanism when under the law it was an offence to conceal the government service. When asked why the Passport Office did not use NADRA databank to which it had direct access to verify the identity of government officers, he said that it was not mandatory for any citizen of Pakistan to disclose his profession while getting his/her Pakistani computerized national identity card.

When asked what action the Passport Office will take if it is established that someone has obtained the passport illegally or concealed the required information, the officer said that his case might be referred to the FIA. “He surely will not be given the passport facility unless he apologizes in writing and unless his department grants an NOC, mentioning that it knows that the applicant obtained the passport in a private capacity despite being in govt service,” he said. He said that then the case would be approved or disapproved by Director-General Passports. The officer also said that since the dual nationality case of government officers was sub-judice, DG had stopped granting such approvals, till the announcement of final verdict so that “no dual national, who had earlier concealed his status, now tries to divulge details regarding government job and gets benefit unduly”.

A NADRA spokesperson said that it was optional to disclose the profession while getting the CNIC. He said that the NADRA database reflected profession of all those citizens who had disclosed this information while getting their CNICs.