GUJRANWALA-A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a patwari for his alleged involvement in a fraud case here the other day.

ACE regional director Fareed Ahemd told the media that a citizen namely Imran submitted an application to the ACE stating that Patwari Anwar of Kulkhana circle, Narowal had forged documents and grabbed a three-acre land, worth Rs6 million, owned by his mother Hameeda bibi.

Mr Fareed said that the ACE launched a thorough inquiry into the matter and the allegation levelled against the patwari proved true. The ACE, consequently, arrested him after approval by a competent authority.

MAID THRASHED: A 10-year-old maid was beaten with sticks by a son of the house owner over a trifle at Rajkot, Gujranwala here the other day. Alishba, 10, told the media at Gujranwala DHQ Hospital that she had been working at the house of Abdullah at Rajkot for the last seven months. She alleged that suspect Hassan, son of Abdullah, beat her severely with sticks for getting late to give him towel.