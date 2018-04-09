Share:

ISLAMABAD - Paying glowing tributes to the matchless sacrifices being given by the Kashmiri youth to attain their right to self-determination, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged the international community to force India to provide access to world human rights bodies so that the world could see the real face of New Delhi.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day marked across the country, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Abbasi said for the last seven decades the people of Jammu and Kashmir had waged an unprecedented struggle against the brutal Indian repression.

“The recent spate of Indian aggression carried out against unarmed Kashmiri civilians, killing more than 20 Kashmiri youth and injuring over 200 innocent protesters, is yet another testament to atrocities being carried out by Indian occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added. Abbasi deplored India’s continues to deny the valiant people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir the just right to self-determination enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Kashmir dispute is the unfinished agenda of partition of the Indo-Pak subcontinent and remains one of the oldest disputes on the agenda of the UN Security Council. Pakistan strongly condemns the systematic state terrorism and brutal killings of the people of the IoK by Indian occupation forces.

The basic human rights of the innocent people of IoK, including the right to life and peaceful assembly have been grossly violated by the Indian occupation forces.

Senior Hurriyet leadership has been arrested or placed under house detention.

The people of Pakistan and the international community have utmost respect for the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their unparalleled courage, bravery and persistence in facing the worst kind of state terrorism, human rights abuses, violence and suppression by the Indian state apparatus.

Pakistan calls upon the international community to raise its voice in seeking an end to the gross violations of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in the IoK and fulfil the promises it made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir 70 years ago.

Pakistan further urges the international community to urge India to provide access to the OHCHR and the IPHRC fact-finding missions to the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to investigate the gross human rights violations carried out by the Indian occupation forces. “Pakistan will continue to extend its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until the realisation of the right to self-determination,” he concluded.

In his message, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said peace will remain elusive in the region if the Kashmir issue was not resolved. He said Kashmir was the core dispute between Pakistan and India. “Peace in the region will remain elusive until its resolution in accordance with the will of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

For the last 70 years, he said, the valiant people of Occupied Kashmir were waging a heroic struggle against Indian oppression, for the realisation of the inalienable right to self-determination which has been envisaged in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“These resolutions remain unimplemented because India has backed out of its commitments and wants to continue with subjugation and oppression of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

The recent killings of 20 unarmed civilians in held Kashmir are again a manifestation of the Indian policy of trying to resolve the disputes through the barrel of the gun.

The massacre carried out by the Indian occupation forces is totally unacceptable and should be unequivocally condemned by the international community and human rights community around the world.

“The people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir are being deprived of the basic rights to life and self-determination,” Asif said.

The courageous people of held Kashmir have rendered unmatched sacrifices in this indigenous struggle. The atrocious Indian brutalities have failed to suppress their inviolable spirit, he added.

On this day, Asif said, Pakistan and the people across the world salute the Kashmiri people for their courage, bravery and persistence in the just struggle against Indian occupation and reiterate the continued and steadfast political, moral and diplomatic support to them.

Pakistan reminds the international community of its responsibilities and urges them to fulfill their promise made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by implementing UN Security Council resolutions, he said.

To investigate the gross human rights abuses, International community should urge India to give access to the Fact Finding Missions of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission to the Indian occupied Kashmir, the foreign minister said.

Separately, speaking at the Ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Azerbaijan yesterday, Dr Musadik Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s proud defence of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Noting the historic support of NAM for upholding this universal principle, he stressed that self-serving efforts by some to equate Kashmiris freedom struggle with terrorism can never deter them from pursuing their legitimate rights.

Highlighting the massive oppression and atrocities against Kashmiris by India, Dr Malik also drew attention of the meeting to the seven decades of non-implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir. Underscoring Pakistan’s unmatched strides against terrorism, the Special Assistant described these achievements as a net contribution from Pakistan to regional and international peace and security.

The Special Assistant also spoke about the wide range of global challenges, as well as the inter-linkages between peace, security and sustainable development. He underlined that durable peace can only be achieved by resolving outstanding disputes without which dividends of peace and development remain unfulfilled.

He added that Pakistan was both an advocate and practitioner of this integrated approach, as manifested in Pakistan’s policies of “peaceful neighbourhood” and “peace for development”.

Malik is leading Pakistan’s delegation to the 18th Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the NAM in Baku, Azerbaijan being held on 5-6 April 2018. NAM comprises 120 countries from across Asia, Africa and Latin America.