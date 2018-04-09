Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will attend Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual meeting to be held on Sunday (tomorrow) at Sanya, the southernmost city on China's Hainan Island. "The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Power Awais Khan Leghari," official sources said on Friday.

Besides addressing the annual meeting, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discuss a range of bilateral, regional and global issues.