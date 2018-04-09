Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate Khuzdar-Shahdadkot section and work on Yakmach-Kharan road project during a ceremony in Kharan today. Both the projects are part of the government’s plan to improve and widen road network in Balochistan province. The 200 km-long Yakmach-Kharan section is located in the remote part of the province connecting three districts namely Chaghi, Washak and Kharan. The road will serve as an important section of the National Highway System by linking Karachi to the Iranian border with shortest distance through N-25 (Quetta-Karachi) thus saving a distance of over 250km.–STAFF REPORTER

The area served by this road is full of natural resources and minerals and with the improved connectivity, the development rate in the area will be enhanced considerably. Transportation of minerals out of Chaghi district mainly Reko Diq towards Karachi will become quick and easy. Moreover, it will serve as an alternate shorter route for the transportation of goods from and towards Iran and Karachi which is currently being carried out through long distance route via Lakpass on N-25. An estimated 3000 vehicles would daily travel on this road and more than 1 million populations from Basima, Kharan, Yakmach, Nukundi, Naushki and Taftan will benefit from the project.

On the other hand, Khuzdar-Shahdadkot road is extremely important as it provides the much-needed connectivity between Balochistan and Sindh provinces. It also offers a link for the traffic coming from the Gwadar Port and heading towards Sindh and other parts of the country. The 151 km-long road passes through a difficult terrain in Wangu Hill area and has been one of the challenging projects for the National Highway Authority. The successful completion of the project will improve the local economy through accelerated trade activities and contribute towards poverty reduction in Balochistan province, according to the NHA officials.