islamabad-Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Friday organised a special cultural event to express solidarity and to pay a tribute to Kashmiri martyrs on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event comprised of a puppet show, stage play and cultural show, aimed to mark the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day.’

The special puppet show based on the Kashmiri struggle for independence was attended by a large number of students with their parents. The play gives hope to the Kashmiri freedom for struggle and tribute to the freedom fighters.

The artists at cultural show paid tribute to freedom fighters of Kashmir by presenting Kashmiri popular folk music and songs.

The artists also presented folk dance titled “Umeed Ki Kiran” on the occasion.