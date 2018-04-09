Share:

MIRPURKHAS : Police were accused of avoiding action against the suspects who allegedly thrashed labourers and also fired shots into the air to scare them here the other day.

Speaking at a joint press conference held here on Friday in local press club, Ahmed Faraz and Ghulam Yaseen Kaim Khani said that they had purchased plot of 3,000 square feet from father of office bearer of ruling party in past and recently as they started construction upon it unknown armed persons created hurdles in construction work.

They further said that they had complaint to Mirpurkhas SSP in this regard who ordered the inquiry and appointed Mirpurkhas city ASP Hassan Javed Bhatti as inquiry officer.

However, they added that after looking their documents the ASP given inquiry report in their favour and asked the town SHO to support them by deploying the police at construction place and register the case against armed attackers.

However, they lamented that as the SHO left their plot, unknown armed persons of notorious land mafia member Salamat Lakho attacked with arms as resultantly, labours run away while they issued threats of dire consequences to them.

They further said that they had also get map from Sindh building control authority and also acquired electricity connection from Hesco Mirpurkhas division for the above plot.

They demanded the Sindh chief minister, director general Rangers Sindh, chief justice Sindh High Court, Sindh IG and other authorities to ensure registration of their FIR, arrest the involved culprits and provide complete safety them.