GHOTKI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, at a gathering in Ghotki on Friday, said PPP’s politics is based on the slogan of roti, kapra, makan but the opposition is filling the stomachs of the rich in the country.

Addressing a crowd, Bilawal said his grandfather took land from feudal lords, landowners and distributed it among the poor and the needy of the nation and PPP is still adhering to the same policy. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that political garbage is conspiring against the party.

“We started Benazir Income Support Program so that women get their rights. Sindh government started the movement for eradication of poverty, while the opposition is only doing politics for the rich and the privileged class of the society,” Bilawal said. The PPP chief also criticised the government for it plans to privatise Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

The PPP chairman added that he does not consider Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a politician as he keeps changing his stance. He also slammed Imran for coming closer to a former Sindh chief minister, as Bilawal maintained the CM was let go due to corruption charges.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed serious concern over the accelerated rate with which the most fertile lands of Badin and Thatta districts were being eroded by the sea.

Research shows that already 2.4 million acres of the Indus Delta had gone under the sea and it was feared that at the present rate of sea erosion by 2035 the whole of Shah Bunder Tehsil will be under sea water and by 2050 the sea would reach Thatta city.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the PPP chairman pointed out that Inter Provincial Water Accord of 1991 recognises the need of escape of sufficient quantities of water downstream of Kotri to check sea erosion. More than 25 years later as the sea continues to devour our coastal villages and most fertile lands. IRSA, whose responsibility it is to implement the Water Accord has not been able to determine that sufficient quantity of downstream Kotri flow of water, he added.

Under the accord, pending a scientific study, it was temporarily agreed that 10 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water would be allowed to flow downstream of Kotri every year. Fancy claims are being made that 35 MAF are flowing into the sea. Can anyone explain that with this much water flowing into the sea why we were losing fertile land to the sea on a daily basis, he questioned adding we have no option other than rejecting these fancy claims and figures as false and concocted.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further pinpointed that calculations of water availability in the Indus River system given by the seven experts included in the GN Abbassi Committee constituted by General Musharaf vary from plus 32 MAF to minus 14 MAF. Every expert may have his own reason to arrive at figures that differ by a good 46 MAF. What we and our peasants are seeing with our own eyes is the bare fact that sea waves are advancing on lands where just a few years back lush green crops and fruit orchards existed, he added.

The PPP chairman further said that the land that has gone under the sea is the land of Pakistan and very centimeter of this land is precious to us. The Government of Sindh has started an ambitious program of rehabilitating the old waterways in its Water Sector Improvement Project. Senate Committee on Climate Change has also made strong recommendations to the Federal Government to provide adequate financial resources for completing this project. The recommendations of the Senate Committee have not been taken up by this Government like so many other recommendations made by the Senate. But how can the rehabilitation of old natural water ways check the sea erosion if there is no water flowing even in the main river?

Bilawal Bhutto was concerned that IRSA has not paid any attention to this serious problem which should be alarming for every Pakistani. Its apathy and failure are condemnable.

He vowed that the next Government of Pakistan People’s Party shall give priority to protect Pakistan’s land which is going under the sea. There is no natural reason for the destruction of the Delta of the mighty Indus, the Lion River.

This destruction is hundred percent man-made. We see no reason why the Delta of the mighty Indus cannot be protected and rehabilitated when Deltas and wetlands all over the world are being protected as a part of the program of saving the global environment, he concluded.

OUR STAFF REPORTER