Karachi - PPP leader and Senator Raza Rabbani on Friday opposed the tax amnesty scheme announced by the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi a day earlier and said that there was no need to approach court over the issue when the parliamentary forum was there to discuss it.

Responding to a query during a press conference in Karachi over if PPP would move court against the scheme, the former Senate chairman said that there was no need to approach court of law to challenge the scheme, when concerned parliamentary forum was available. He said that it could not be understood as to why the government was taking decisions in haste. “This decision is similar to decisions on selling out the Pakistan Steel Mills and PIA, which are also taken in haste,” he said.

With PPP Karachi President and Minster for Planning and Development Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi and others sitting alongside him, Raza Rabbani said that it was a wrong decision to do not take up the issues in the parliament despite the democratic and parliamentary setup in place.

“How tax amnesty scheme could be brought in such a way in presence of the assembly,” he said adding that the dates for the session of both the houses are fixed and the government should bring this matter in upcoming sittings in next week.

Rabbani said that he would also request the PPP’s parliamentary party and, if it gains approval would ask the opposition’s parliamentary parties to reject the ordinance under Article 89 of the Constitution.

“At least the opposition in Senate should bring a resolution for disapproval of the ordinance,” he said.

“Bringing an ordinance on the holiday is not a good omen and the president should not issue this ordinance unless debated by the parliament,” he said adding that this is also violating the article 77 of the constitution.

If the government chooses to bring an ordinance regarding the amnesty scheme to the parliament, it would be a strange and surprising thing that the parliament would be asked to give blanket immunity to all black businesses, he said.

He said that the tax amnesty scheme launched by the government is only aimed at legalizing the black money and it would only facilitate the black money to be legalized by paying minimal taxes.

“This is not the first time the government has launched this sort of scheme,” he said adding that they brought a scheme in which incentive was given to bring back the black money without mentioning its sources and another scheme for small businessman was also initiated but all of them failed to achieve results.

It is unfortunate that in this government’s tenure, all of the schemes were for the benefit of capitalists, big businesses and the ruling elite of Pakistan,” Rabbani said, adding that none benefited the middle classes and the poor who have been crushed under the burden of direct and indirect taxes, and inflation. He said that this would be for the first time in the history that black money is being legalized and it would deter the anti-terror efforts in the country.

“There is a legal way under the article 89 of the constitutions for such processes but it was not adopted by the government,” he said.

He also rejected the claim that the new scheme would adversely affect the illegal hundi business in Pakistan. There are other ways to curb the practice if the government is really serious about it, he added.