ISLAMABAD - Ignoring reservations of the United States and Saudi Arabia, a proposal was floated at the Council of Common Interests to take financial assistance from Qatar for executing different development projects.

“The government needs not to take much care about the reservations of Washington and Riyadh and should engage with Qatar to seek its assistance for executing development projects, including construction of dams in the country,” a senior member of the Council of Common Interests on condition of anonymity shared the internal discussions of the 36th meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI). The ICC met to discuss the draft National Water Policy.

Citing examples of Qatar pipeline project and other agreements with the country, a senior CCI’s member argued that Qatar had already hinted to financially support Pakistan in the previous government era.

The poor masses, he said, were facing numerous problems so the country needs to find new avenues.

However, other CCI’s members, a source said, did not pay much heed to the suggestion of their colleague and even asked him to avoid giving such comments at a high-level forum.

About extraordinary delay in the construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam, the member said that such major projects can be built with the assistance from Qatar.

Another member told the Council that funds should be fixed through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for this important project but this proposal was also not entertained.

The CCI, however, could not reach consensus to approve the National Water Policy keeping in view the climate changes and rapidly depleting water resources in the country. Sources said that the National Water Policy with some reservations from Sindh most likely to be approved by the end of this month (April). The schedule for next CCI’s meeting has still not been decided.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz in the last CCI’s meeting had briefed the Council on the draft National Water Policy, saying Pakistan was rapidly becoming water-scarce country and obligations towards Sustainable Development Goals require adoption of the Integrated Water Resource Management.