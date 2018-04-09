Share:

DADU : A local human rights activist Ghulam Haider Saati said that Dadu Jail Superintendent Saleem Shaikh had misbehaved with prisoners and no one taking action against him.

Talking to media on Friday, he said the counterfeit medicines were used in the jail and no doctor came to the jail for the treatment of prisoners.

He said that prisoners were diagnosed with hepatitis and other fatal diseases during their medical examination, expressing his concerns that their lives were at high risk.

He further said that some days back a prisoner fainted due to scorching heat and the superintendent get bribe for treatment.

He said according to rule every superintendent work in a jail only three months but he has spent more than 18 month in this jail.

He said due to suffocation around 350 prisoners were died in few months.