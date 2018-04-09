Share:

Islamabad - Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Friday across the Rawalpindi district to express solidarity with Kashmiri people for their struggle to gain freedom from India.

The representatives and members of political, religious parties and civil societies rallied and demonstrated to denounce Indian troops’ atrocities and barbarianism against the innocent people of Kashmir.

The protestors urged United Nations (UN) and international committee to come forward to end Indian terrorism in Kashmir valley and give Kashmiris the right of self-determination as per resolutions of UN.

Jammu and Kashmir Movement Rawalpindi staged as many as 20 protest demonstrations and carried out rallies after Friday Prayers in various parts of the district to condemn Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people. The protestors also offered funeral prayers of martyrs of Kashmir Freedom Movement in absentia.

The protest demos and rallies were taken out at Jamia Masjid Al-Quds Saddar, Jamia Masjid Ahl-e-Hadith Circular Road, Jamia Masjid Tayyaba Rawal Town, Tench Bhatta, Misrial Road, Haji Chowk, GT Road, Wah Cantt, Chakbeli Khan, Liaquat Road and other areas.

The protestors were carrying placards and banners and chanting slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

The speakers including Maulana Abdul Rehman, Abu Muhammad Salfi, Abu Hifz Tahir Kalim, Maulana Abdul Maliq, Muhammad Zahid Hamdani, Khaliq ur Rehman and Safi Ullah said that Indian army has broken all the records of barbarianism in IHK by killing the innocent and helpless Kashmiris. They said that Indian troops are using chemical weapons against the Kashmiri people. They said the international committee and UN have been keeping a criminal mum over the ongoing Indian aggression against Kashmiris. They urged the Pakistani government to support Kashmir issue while shelving the double standard.

“Indian troops can never suppress the voice of Kashmiris who determined to gain freedom from their occupation,” said Jamat-ud-Dawa District Chief Maulana Abdul Rehman. He highlighted that the Indian army fears a new wave of freedom that has hit Kashmir and has therefore accelerated its actions in the region, causing scores of causalities in the last ten days.

“The youth of Kashmir are sustaining bullets into their chests while holding Pakistani flags in their hands and reciting Kalma Tayyaba from their tongues,” he said. He alleged that Pakistani rulers, instead taking action against the Indians, have been arranging secret meetings with the latter.

He said the female students of educational institutions have come forward to raise their voice for the rights of Kashmiris. He recommended the Muslim community to unite against America and should pass a resolution declaring America and India terrorist states.

On the other hand, the employees of GPO also held a protest demonstration to condemn Indian suppression against innocent Kashmiris here at Saddar. The protestors performed their routine duties while wearing black ribbons on their arms.

our staff reporter