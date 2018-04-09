Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf has once again rejected the tax amnesty scheme announced by the PML-N government, saying "this is more brazen attempt by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to save criminals."

PTI chief Imran Khan in a series of tweets rejected the tax amnesty scheme while accusing top leadership of the PML-N and the PPP as ‘ultimate beneficiaries’ of the government’s amnesty scheme. Imran Khan also pointed out that the confusion has deliberately been created by the government itself over the definition of persons who can avail this opportunity.

“Questionable intent of the scheme was reflected in the confusion deliberately caused by Prime Minister Abbasi while verbally referring to the scheme not being applicable to politically exposed persons,” Imran Khan said in one of his tweets.

He added that on the other hand, a document circulated by the government claims that only "holders of public office and public servants" would not be able to benefit from the scheme.

He alleged that if only holders of public office and public servants could not avail the facility then former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar and former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari as well as their families would be able to take advantage of this scheme as all were not public office holders. He also said that the scheme aimed at benefiting tax evaders, those who conceal assets and money launderers.

Imran Khan in his tweets also questioned that why did the PM announce the scheme just 45 days before his government would end and only two weeks before the announcement of federal budget? He said that scheme was actually an imposition of tax on honest people and a slap on the face of honest taxpayers.

Earlier, senior PTI leader Asad Umar had rejected the scheme by saying that the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance had recently unanimously passed a resolution against the introduction of any amnesty scheme.