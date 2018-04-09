Share:

islamabad-Roots Millennium Schools-RMS One World Campus E-11/4, Islamabad organised an International Baccalaureate-IB MYP Personal Project Exhibition last day to provide a framework of learning which encourages students to become creative, critical and reflective thinkers says a press release. The IB MYP (Middle Years Program) emphasizes intellectual challenge, encouraging students to make connections between their studies in traditional subjects and to the real world. It fosters the development of skills for communication, intercultural understanding and global engagement, qualities that are essential for life in the 21st century.

The exhibition was graced by the presence of Mr. Steve Ryan, Chief of Teaching and Learning at Roots Millennium Schools and Executive Director Mrs. Anna Faisal, who officially inaugurated the event at RMS One World Campus E-11/4, Islamabad. Millennials from One World Campus displayed their projects which were a product of their research, investigation and planning. Their final projects such as Song based on music therapy, a graphic novel on the endangered species of Pakistan, DNA extraction of Bamboo and First Aid curriculum development reflected the hard work, collaboration and the journey of their efforts and learning.

Roots Millennium Schools pursued the IB programs as a pioneer and now has proven its standards at the international level, bringing vanity for the system and the country. It is the immense commitment and consistently amazing efforts of the entire team which has ensured presence of the name of Roots Millennium Schools in the league of IB World Schools. Pursuit of the IB programs is a leap forward in educational dream of the country and caters for the international and local market requirements of higher education and employers. RMS is committed to providing students with the best quality of education that ensures their holistic development and definite success in the professional world. It is strongly believed that IB programs are the best choice for the students of the present world being the most relevant qualifications based on the philosophy of conceptual and inquiry based learning. RMS stands committed to IB philosophy of developing and transforming the personalities of IB learners into internationally minded and lifelong learners.