ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Friday hoped that the Senate would get the bill extending jurisdiction of Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court to the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) passed in its upcoming session.

He made these remarks in his separate meetings with two delegations from the Fata, one headed by journalist Saleem Safi and other by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan.

The Senate chairman said that he was aware about the difficulties faced by people of the tribal areas and wanted that the FATA reform should be introduced at the earliest to bring the area in the mainstream.

The delegations also gave their point of view with regard to the Fata reforms and stressed for the implementation of proposed reforms in letter and spirit.

They said that the bill extending jurisdiction of higher courts to the Fata would open doors for reforms.

They stressed that there should be no delay in introduction of reforms.

JI Senator Mushtaq Khan said that the Fata should also get benefit of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) like other parts of the country.