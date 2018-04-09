Share:

HAFIZABAD-The Holy Quran and Sunnah is complete code of life so the Muslims should get full guidance from Islamic injunctions to resolve their day-to-day problems, religious scholars said.

The eighth annual Khatam-e-Nubawwat Conference was held. They said that the Muslims themselves were responsible for the humiliation and degradation as they have deviated from the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah leader and Tehreek Sirat-i-Mustaqeem founder Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali said that the teachings of Holy Quran are beacon for humanity but instead of following it we have been led astray and were following the western culture. It was, therefore, imperative for the Muslim Ummah to strictly abide by the teachings of the sacred book for salvation in the world and the Hereafter. He also called upon the government to introduce Nazam-i-Mustafa to steer the country out of prevalent crises.

Government will procure 7,75,000 bags of wheat from nineteen procurement centres being set up in Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian Tehsils from April 20.

Six token centres have also been set up in Hafizabad Tehsil while three in Pindi Bhattian Tehsil where the growers would be distributed empty gunny bags (bardana) under the supervision of Token Centre Committee through transparent draw of ballots. Ten PCs are being set up in Hafizabad while 9 PCs are being set up in Pindi Bhattian Tehsil.

A meeting of the District Administration was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed which was attended among others by officers of PASSCO, Assistant Commissioners of Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian to review the arrangements being made for the supply of bardana and procurement of wheat in transparent manners.

THREE KILLED IN ACCIDENTS: Three persons died while two others were injured in three different road mishaps.

According to police source, a teenager Imran of Qadirabad was killed on-the-spot when his bike struck against a truck near Madina Sugar Mills Road today.

Mahmood of Rasulpur Tarar was on way to his village on his bike and when he reached near Kot Kansi, a speeding dumper No SDA-411 hit his bike as a result of which he died on-the-spot. The same vehicle hit another bike and seriously injured Naseer Ahmad son of Hayat and Zulfiqar son of Ahmad Ali who were shifted to Trauma Centre where they are struggling for life.

Imran Butt of Mohallah Muzaffar Khan Hafizabad was killed on-the-spot. He was coming from Khanqa Dogran to Hafizabad in his van when a speeding bus coming from opposite direction hit the vehicle as a result of which Imran Butt died on-the-spot. They police have registered two separate cases against the drivers who sped away after the mishap.