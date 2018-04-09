Share:

Army thrash Pak-Saudi by 301 runs

ISLAMABAD - Army registered their first victory in the Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2017-18 round three match, as they thrashed sorry Pak-Saudi by massive 301 runs on the third and last day of the match played here at Army Cricket Ground on Friday. Needing 368-run for victory, Pak-Saudi could score meager 70 for the loss of 9 wickets in 12.2 overs. M Imran could not bat as he was injured while Raza-ul-Mustafa scored 27. Ahmed Khan captured 4 for 32 while M Awais Zafar took 3 for 10 and Khadim Jan 2 for 26. Earlier, Army resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 142 without loss in 22 overs and went on to declare the innings at 313-4 in 42 overs. Miqdad Hussian slammed stylish 113 hitting 12 boundaries and 1 six while M Abdullah hit 87 and Ahmed Khan unbeaten 82. M Akhtar bagged 2-51.–Staff Reporter

Bilal wins triple crowns in SICAS tennis

LAHORE - Bilal Asim of LGS won triple crowns in SICAS Inter School/Colligate Tennis Tournament here at the PLTA tennis courts. 12-year-old Bilal won U-18, U-14 and U-12 titles. In U-18 final, Bilal outpaced Hamaza Jawad 6-3 while in girls U-18 final, Nida Akam routed Zahra Suleman 6-2. Bilal again clinched U-14 title by thrashing Hassan Ali 6-1 while Zahra Suleman beat Aqsa Akram 6-4 to win U-14 girls title. In U-12 final, Bilal outclassed Shaeel Tahir 6-1 to complete hat-trick of titles. Ahetesham Humyaun won U-10 boys/girls event by beating Hamaza Ali Rizwan 6-4. In mini tennis organised by former Davis Cupper Tayyab Iftikhar, SICAS kids emerged as winners. SICAS and Salamat School System Director Shehryar Salamat was chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners.–Staff Reporter

AFC rep completes PFF HQ damages report

LAHORE - AFC infrastructure consultant Phoon Yoke Heng (Malaysia) completed thorough assessment of damages done to PFF Headquarters during the last 3 years. The AFC consultant was shocked to see the extensive damage caused to the PFF Headquarters infrastructure and its fixtures. He remained on the work for two consecutive days and held several meetings with PFF secretary Col (R) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi and Director Project PFF Maj (R) Jahangir Khan Lodhi. Phoon will submit the assessment report to AFC for issuance of special grant of USD 300,000 already sanctioned by the AFC on the request of PFF president Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat. Few weeks earlier, the PFF president had revealed that to bring back the PFF Headquarters back in its shape and splendor, the federation needs around Rs 33.3 million.–Staff Reporter

Ghalib Gym, Baghbanpura Eaglets victorious

LAHORE - Ghalib Gymkhana Cricket Cub (CC) and Baghbanpura Eaglets CC moved into the second round of the 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament, being organised by Golden Star Cricket Club. At Pindi Gymkhana ground, Ghalib Gymkhana thrashed Mugalpura Greeners by 101 runs. Galib Gym scored 279-8 in 40 overs with Mustfa Meeran hitting 100 and Mustafa 98. Noman Bhatti took 3/58, Saad Akhtar 2/39. In reply, Mughalpura Greenrs were all out for 178 in 34 overs. Mustafa Mian bagged 3/24, Shaloom 2/18 and Saif Khan 2/31. At Township Greens Ground, Baghbanpura Eaglets outclassed Service Colts CC by 192 runs. Bagbanpura Eaglets posted 338/4 in 35 overs. Kamal Anjum hammered unbeaten 131 and Matee Ullah 116. In reply, Servic Colts CC were all out for 146 in 31 overs.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: ICC elite umpire Aleem Dar and his wife, Mr Richards, Mrs Regards, Mr and Mrs Garry and Mrs Nikky attend the wedding ceremony of ICC umpire Zameer Hyder’s son Safeer Hyder, who ties knot with Amy.