rawalpindi-The Urdu department of Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi organised an event titled “jashan-e-baharan” in the varsity on Friday. Eminent scholar, poet, drama writer and analyst Amjad Islam Amjad was the chief guest of the event.

The chief guest said, “Urdu is our language we should be proud of it. We have to learn and speak our own language”. He further said that, “We should stop treating technology as our enemy. Urdu needs to be inculcated into the youth and technology can play a very important role in it.”

Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU Samina Amin Qadir said that “own your language and think into your own language because language is your heritage.”

The VC further said that it would be a great honour for students of Urdu department and the Faculty of the University in particular to benefit from Amjad Islam Amjad’s thoughts and beautiful poetry. At the end of the ceremony the VC presented a souvenir to Amjad Islam Amjad.