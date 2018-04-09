Share:

Islamabad - The two-day Islamabad Spring Festival-2018 started at the Lake-View Park Friday.

The festival has been organised in collaboration with Safa Gold Mall and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration for the residents of Islamabad. The two-day festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 10pm. This family festival will feature a number of entertaining activities for kids and adults.

According to the schedule, a number of high end and well-reputed restaurants, cafes & food brands from the twin cities will set up their food stalls at the activity area, providing high quality food on discounted rates. It will be an excellent opportunity for food-lovers to enjoy a variety of cuisines including Desi, Chinese, English and Continental at discounted rates. The eateries participating in the event include Mcdonald’s, Eat N Go, Cold Stone Creamery, The Emperor’s Table, Yum Yum Lamian, and Dixy Chicken, according to the programme.

A family entertainment company, “Kids N Teens Entertainment” will be setting up some fun-filled activities for kids as well as adults. There will be plenty of games, rides, etc in which visitors will be able to participate and win prizes.

A wonderful flowers exhibition is also a part of the event. Flower varieties from Pakistan, as well as from other countries will be exhibited in this event. Similarly, there will be a display of some of the most expensive and rarest birds in the world. Lake View Park is home to one of the biggest bird aviaries in Pakistan. A number of local artists will perform and play live music at the venue.

Safa Gold Mall and Spring Food Fiesta-2018 aims to provide some much-needed entertainment to the residents of Islamabad. And through the collaboration of Safa Gold Mall and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration it is bound to become a huge success, said a press release issued here Friday.