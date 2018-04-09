Share:

LAHORE - Three men accused of hurling shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at a ceremony at a Garhi Shahu seminary secured post-arrest bails here on Friday.

A judicial magistrate directed Munawar Hussain, his accomplices Abdul Ghafoor and Muhammad Sajid to deposit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

A lawyer who was representing the accused contended that his clients hurled shoe at Nawaz Sharif in reaction to an amendment to Khatam-i-Nabuwat (Finality of Prophethood) law by the parliament. The counsel implored the magistrate to allow bails, saying that they were ready to submit surety bonds.

On March 26, an anti-terrorism court deleted section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act 1997 from the FIR registered against the three men. Qila Gujjar Singh police booked them under Section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, Section 504 (criminal intimidation) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 16 of Maintenance of Public Order besides 7-ATA of 1997.

However, Punjab Prosecution Department moved a petition to the Lahore High Court challenging decision of the trial court which was pending adjudication before the Lahore High Court. The court would take up the petition on Monday.

Munawar Hussain had thrown his shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif when he was about to start his address in a ceremony held to pay tribute to the founder of Jamia Naeemia Maulana Mufti Muhammad Hussain Naeemi at Jamia Naeemia. His accomplices also tried to hurl shoes at him but the security officials took them into custody. All the accused were former students of Jamia Naeemia—the seminary where the incident took place.