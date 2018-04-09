Share:

SARGODHA-Three prisoners managed to break the lockup and escaped from Jauharabad Saddr police station here the other night.

According to police, the accused including Masood, resident of Ttalukar, Irfan of Jauharabad and Imran of Dera Ismail Khan broke the lockup at Jauharabad Saddr police station and escaped after injuring a head constable namely Ahmed Fayaz. The regional police officer directed the Khushab DPO to ensure early arrest of the accused. A case had been registered against SHO Sheikh Zafar, ASI Ghulam Habib, Moharrar Jawadul Hassan and guard on duty Zahid Iqbal for negligence.

One killed, 10 hurt in clash over land



OKARA: A man was killed while 10 others were injured in a clash between two rival groups over a land dispute in 52/2L village here the other day.

According to police, Abdul Ghani and Munir Ahmed had been locked in an enmity over a two-acre piece of land. The other day, both along with accomplices scuffled with each other with iron rods, batons and sticks.

Imran Shaukat of Abdul Ghani group died of injuries during the clash while six others including Abdul Waheed, Ziaul Haq, Abdul Hameed, Abdur Rauf, Abdul Habib and Abdul Majeed got injured. They were rushed to Okara DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122. Five persons of the other group were also injured during the brawl.

Okara Saddr police took dead body of Imran Shaukat into custody and shifted it to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. They police were also conducting raids for the arrest of the suspects.