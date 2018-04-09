Share:

With the progress society is making, the numbers of diseases are simultaneously increasing. A very deadly disease on the rise is breast cancer which claims thousands of lives annually in Pakistan. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), 83,000 cases of breast cancer are reported annually in Pakistan and around 40,000 women die of this deadly disease.

The medicines which one needs to tackle such diseases are very expensive, which a layman simply cannot purchase. However, the good news is that a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company has initiated a health care programme worldwide, including Pakistan, which primarily focuses on affordability and availability of commonly prescribed medicines.

With the help of this programme, citizens of Pakistan can get the medicines covering the treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as breast cancer, diabetes, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases at an insignificant price of USD 1 per treatment per month. Now that is something which is highly beneficial for the common people as it will aid in them getting access to costly medicines.

NUZAIR A. VIRANI,

Karachi, March 21.