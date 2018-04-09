Share:

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has expedited work on the establishment of Mohmand Industrial Estate in Mohmand Agency under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In an interview with Radio Pakistan, Manager Planning and Development FATA Development Authority Ghous-ur-Rehman said the project would be completed at a cost of more than seven billion rupees. He said a grid station had been installed to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the estate while a road leading to the site had also been completed. The project will generate more than 18000 jobs in the area.–APP